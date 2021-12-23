'Tis the season for car break-ins, and Cheyenne police are reminding last-minute Christmas shoppers to "Lock It or Lose It."

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the department has seen 442 thefts from vehicles so far this year, compared to 368 in 2020 and 339 in 2019.

She says a majority of those could have been prevented had people removed their valuables and locked their vehicles.

"Force is rarely used when a vehicle is broken into," said Farkas. "The average burglar simply checks for unlocked car door handles to gain entry."

If you have to leave valuables in your vehicle, police recommend you lock them in the trunk or hide them from plain view.

