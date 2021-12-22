Casper Man, Charged With 12 Child Sex Crimes, Pleads Not Guilty

A Casper man who is charged with 12 sex crimes against children pleaded not guilty in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday.

Justin Alexander Dickerson was arraigned in district court on Tuesday.

He's charged with the following:

Sexual exploitation of children (two counts)

Second-degree sexual abuse of a minor (five counts)

Third-degree sexual abuse of a minor (five counts)

An affidavit of probable cause is too heavily redacted to determine the specifics of the allegations.

Sexual exploitation of children is defined under Wyoming law as unlawfully causing, inducing permitting or enticing a child to be used for explicit sexual conduct.

Meanwhile, second-degree sexual abuse of a minor is defined as inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim who is 13 through 15 years of age.

Third-degree sexual abuse of a minor is defined as taking immodest, immoral or indecent liberties with a victim less than 17 years of age.

According to charging documents, the victim was born in 2006.

Sexual exploitation of children is punishable by a minimum of five years behind bars and a maximum of 12 years.

Second-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 20 years behind bars.

Third-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

A trial date for Dickerson has not yet been set. If convicted, he could face decades behind bars.