Boys & Girls Club of Wyoming will Auction a 2024 Toyota Tundra at February Fundraiser

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Reverse Raffle & Auction will be held Saturday, February 3rd, 2024, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Their big ticket item for the IMPACT auction will be a 2024 Toyota Tundra. The IMPACT Auction will go to supporting Career Works programming in the Clubs which develops the workforce in Central Wyoming. In addition to the Tundra, attendees will be able to bid on one-of-a-kind items, trips, and experiences, and one attendee will walk away with $5,000 at the end of the night.

Heisman Trophy winner, and Pro Football Hall of Fame Member, Tim Brown will share his inspiring journey through his football career. Tim Brown played his collegiate career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and was drafted to the Los Angeles Raiders where he played for 16 seasons. Brown is one of eleven people to ever be selected for the Heisman Trophy, and be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He holds the record for most consecutive starts by a wide receiver.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming serves youth, ages 5-18 at 11 sites in Natrona, Converse, Fremont, and Johnson Counties. The Annual Reverse Raffle & Auction is one of the Club’s largest fundraisers in support of its 5.2-million-dollar annual operating budget. Tickets for this event are $125 per person or $1,000 for a table of 8. To find out more information here.

