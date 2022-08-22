Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock Celebrate GRAND OPENING of new building

The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock celebrated the grand opening of a new Club building for Glenrock’s youth on Thursday, August 18.

The event was emceed by county commissioner Tony Lehner. Club youth Kaycee C. spoke of her excitement for the new Club. She said the Club provides a safe place for kids like her when parents are at work and on out-of-school days.

The Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock building, housed at Town Square, is a gift from the Town of Glenrock and Converse County.

The community rallied through private and corporate donations to support operations, equipment and furnishings to provide brighter futures for Glenrock’s youth. With the new building, the Club will serve even more youth in a bright, inviting space with caring mentors and programs that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles.

Diane McGinley, Vice President of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Board of Directors, praised the Glenrock community for how quickly everyone rallied to build the Club. She marveled at Glenrock residents’ support for the Club’s mission and how much care is shown to Glenrock’s youth.

U.S. Senator John Barrasso praised the youth in Glenrock and complemented Club members for their commitment to graduate from high school. He discussed the impact of the Club’s programming, like Cowboy Ethics, in building positive character. He said that former presidents, such as Teddy Roosevelt and JFK Jr., would be proud of the kids in Glenrock.

Superintendent of Schools Coley Shadrick expressed his ongoing support for the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock. While the Club now has its own building and is no longer housed in the Intermediate School, Shadrick shared that the district’s partnership with the Club is ongoing. He is excited for the new Career Works’ programming this school year, where high school students will receive hands-on vocational training from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

Glenrock Mayor Bruce Roumell shared that the new Club has been a “labor of love.” As the new building was under construction, he attended weekly progress meetings to stay informed and involved. He said he is delighted to see the building complete after two years of planning and hard work.

Converse County Commissioner Mike Colling, who was instrumental in bringing a Boys & Girls Club to Glenrock, spoke of the vision behind the Club. More than 20 years ago, as police chief, he identified a need for youth to have something positive to do after school to keep them engaged and out of mischief. He is delighted to see his vision come to fruition: the Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock has its own building.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Board Member, Dustin Ailport, who served as the Brighter Futures for Glenrock’s Youth Campaign Chair, expressed his gratitude to Glenrock residents for their generous support of the Club. “The new Club building is an excellent resource and tool for the kids, which will allow them to take pride in their new Club environment. The completion of our new building is going to strengthen our mission and provide a safe place for our kids. The generosity of our community and support of our kids is overwhelming,” said Ailport.

BGCCW Area Director and former Boys & Girls Club of Glenrock member, Preston Blakeley, shared his Club story. When his mom was diagnosed with cancer, his dad turned to the Club to provide after-school care and homework help for his brother and him. At a difficult time in his life, Preston found caring mentors who offered emotional support. This experience shaped him and his motto working with youth members now: “Be who you needed [someone to be for you] when you were growing up.”

The Club offers after-school programming in the priority outcome areas of academic success, good character & citizenship and healthy lifestyles. Youth receive an after-school snack, homework help, and lunch and two snacks on Friday when school is not in session.

