City Councilman Shawn Johnson Resigns Due To Move from Ward II

Casper City Councilman Shawn Johnson, who represents Ward 2 in west Casper, announced he is resigning effective Monday, according to a news release.

Johnson is moving and could not find a suitable residence for him and his family inside the ward.

Because he won't be living in the ward, state law requires that he resign.

"Shawn knew this move was coming and wasn’t sure if he would be able to find a residence in Ward 2," he said in the news release.

Ward 2 extends from Poplar Street west to Paradise Valley and further west to the subdivision north of Trevett Lane.

His resignation will set in motion the process for his replacement. That involves residents from that ward submitting an application, public hearings and interviews by the council members who chose the replacement.

"Shawn has a long history and passion for serving his community," he said.

"Shawn wanted to continue his service to the community but with the uncertainty involved in moving, he was unable to run for re-election to the City Council."

Johnson instead has decided to run for the Natrona County Commission as an independent.

The City Council is nonpartisan. The Commission is partisan.

He thanked the voters for supporting him for the past seven-and-a-half years, and thanked the city staff for their work.

"Though his service on the City Council has come to an end, Shawn will continue his crusade in ensuring our local government is accountable to the people and hopes to continue his work on the County Commission should the voters decide," according to the news release.

