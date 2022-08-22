WATCH: 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

WATCH: 3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

Juan Carballo Diaz, Unsplash

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma. The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee and a third holds him against the pavement.

Scroll down for a link to the video.

Get our free mobile app

Airplane crash simulation training exercise

What Was That Black Smoke Over Casper's Airport?

It might cause anyone some alarm to see a plume of back smoke and dark red flames by the airport.

Let's go see what happened.

Toy Town LEGO Competition 2022

Filed Under: Mulberry, police brutality
Categories: Associated Press
Back To Top