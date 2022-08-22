Wyoming High School Golf Week 3 Scoreboard: Aug 22-27, 2022

The Week 3 schedule for prep golf teams in Wyoming has started to slow down across the state.

With classes starting up, schools will be playing only on certain days.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the schedule for Week 3 of the golf season. All schedules are subject to change.

Monday, Aug. 22:

Broncs Invitational – at Teton Pines G.C. – Jackson, Lander, Pinedale

Jackson sweeps first place in their small event. Genevieve Jankins and Mason Evans were the medalists. The Broncs won both team crowns.

Thursday, Aug. 25:

Cats & Dogs Invitational – at Thermopolis G.C. – Cody, Lovell, Thermopolis, Worland

Evanston Invite – at Purple Sage G.C. – Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Star Valley

Gillette Invite – at Bell Knob G.C. – Buffalo, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Torrington Invite – at Cottonwood G.C. – Cheyenne East JV, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Laramie, Rawlins, Torrington, Wheatland

Friday, Aug. 26:

Cats & Dogs Invitational – at Foster Gulch G.C. in Lovell – Cody, Lovell, Powell, Thermopolis, Worland

Evanston Invite – at Purple Sage G.C. – Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Star Valley

Gillette Invite – at Bell Knob G.C. – Buffalo, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Sundance Invite – at Sundance C.C. – Big Horn, Glenrock, Lusk, Moorcroft, Sundance, Tongue River, Upton, Wright

Torrington Invite – at Cottonwood G.C. – Cheyenne East JV, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Laramie, Rawlins, Torrington, Wheatland

Saturday, Aug. 27:

Upton Invite – at Cedar Pines G.C. – Big Horn, Glenrock, Lusk, Moorcroft, Sundance, Tongue River, Upton, Wright