Wyoming High School Golf Week 3 Scoreboard: Aug 22-27, 2022
The Week 3 schedule for prep golf teams in Wyoming has started to slow down across the state.
With classes starting up, schools will be playing only on certain days.
Here is the schedule for Week 3 of the golf season. All schedules are subject to change.
Monday, Aug. 22:
Broncs Invitational – at Teton Pines G.C. – Jackson, Lander, Pinedale
Jackson sweeps first place in their small event. Genevieve Jankins and Mason Evans were the medalists. The Broncs won both team crowns.
Thursday, Aug. 25:
Cats & Dogs Invitational – at Thermopolis G.C. – Cody, Lovell, Thermopolis, Worland
Evanston Invite – at Purple Sage G.C. – Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Star Valley
Gillette Invite – at Bell Knob G.C. – Buffalo, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton, Sheridan, Thunder Basin
Torrington Invite – at Cottonwood G.C. – Cheyenne East JV, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Laramie, Rawlins, Torrington, Wheatland
Friday, Aug. 26:
Cats & Dogs Invitational – at Foster Gulch G.C. in Lovell – Cody, Lovell, Powell, Thermopolis, Worland
Evanston Invite – at Purple Sage G.C. – Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, Pinedale, Rock Springs, Star Valley
Gillette Invite – at Bell Knob G.C. – Buffalo, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton, Sheridan, Thunder Basin
Sundance Invite – at Sundance C.C. – Big Horn, Glenrock, Lusk, Moorcroft, Sundance, Tongue River, Upton, Wright
Torrington Invite – at Cottonwood G.C. – Cheyenne East JV, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Laramie, Rawlins, Torrington, Wheatland
Saturday, Aug. 27:
Upton Invite – at Cedar Pines G.C. – Big Horn, Glenrock, Lusk, Moorcroft, Sundance, Tongue River, Upton, Wright