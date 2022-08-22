Sleep’s ‘Dopesmoker’ Vinyl Reissue Contains Real Marijuana Leaves

Sleep have taken stoner metal to a whole new level with the vinyl reissue of their album Dopesmoker, which contains real marijuana leaves pressed into the LP. It'll be available through Jack White's Third Man Records, but may be pretty challenging to get a copy of.

According to the listing, the vinyl contains “pure, unadulterated, authentic cannabis leaves” from Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis. Titled "Weedian High-Fi," the cannabis-laced variant of the reissue will only be available for purchase in person at Third Man Records' Detroit store starting this Friday, Aug. 26. A standard black version of the vinyl will also be available for pre-order the same day for those who aren't looking to head to Detroit, and the digital album will be put back on streaming platforms as well. All versions will contain the track "Hot Lava Man," which wasn't included on previous digital releases, and have been mastered from their original tapes.

See an image of the pot-infused variant below.

Dopesmoker was initially recorded in 1996 and then released in 1999 under the name Jerusalem, then was re-released in 2003 as Dopesmoker through Tee Pee Records.

Interestingly enough, the news of this "green" record variant comes shortly after a Dutch vinyl production firm called Green Vinyl Records, which is located in the city of Eindhoven, has claimed that they have a solution to the vinyl backlog the world has been facing since the pandemic started. Apparently, they have a pressing machine that uses 90 percent less energy than a standard pressing machine does, and creates the records out of a plastic material called polyethylene terephthalate, that's easier to recycle than PVC.

"This machine can do almost 40% more capacity than the traditional plants, too," owner Harm Theunisse said [via BBC].

