6th-cent sales tax starting April 1 could meet goal in 13 months

CASPER, Wyo. — A temporary 1% sales and use tax increase will take effect in Casper on April 1. In the 2024 general election, Casper voters approved four of the eight city infrastructure projects to be funded by the “sixth-cent” tax.

The total amount for the four approved projects is $18.3 million. The tax will stay in place for two years or until the money has been raised.

The city’s financial services department estimates it will take about 13 months to collect the tax, according to a statement to Oil City News from City of Casper Public Engagement Manager Jolene Martinez.

The tax applies to all taxable goods and services that are delivered or performed within Casper.

Throughout Wyoming, a 4% sales tax is applied to most purchases, with some exceptions. Voters in Natrona County first approved an additional fifth-cent optional sales and use tax in 1974 and have chosen to renew it every four years since.

Legislation in 2020 and 2021 allowed municipalities to put additional one-cent tax increases for specific projects on ballots in general and special elections.

The eight projects put forth by the city in the 2024 general election passed or failed on a simple majority of the votes.

The four projects that were approved are:

Proposals to build an auxiliary gym and new sheet of ice at the Casper Recreation Center, build out regulation-size fast-pitch softball fields and replace an aging chair lift at the Hogadon Ski Basin were rejected.

Ward II Councilor Kyle Gamroth told Oil City News this week that putting each specific proposal directly on the ballot for voters’ approval was appealing to him as a form of direct democracy.

“You’re capturing the sentiment of tens of thousands of voters that would be really hard to carve out from fifth-cent surveys,” Gamroth said. He said the sixth-cent projects on the ballot were all major one-time investments that would have been difficult to cover with existing budget accounts without disrupting existing services.

The city keeps track of public sentiment regarding the best use of fifth-cent funds, consistently finding that people want the fifth-cent to be used for streets, infrastructure and fleet purchases.

Gamroth said the City Council strives to reflect those priorities. He said less than 3% of one-cent funds go to nonprofits, with an emphasis on those that specialize in delivering essential community services like the Casper Senior Center, Wyoming Rescue Mission and Children’s Advocacy Project.

