Bolton Says Pres. Trump Asked China To Help Him Get Reelected

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump pleaded with China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

The Associated Press has obtained an advance copy of the book, which the White House is working furiously to block.

Bolton writes that he is “hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations.”

And he says Trump ”remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, let alone the huge federal government.”