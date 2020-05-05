Body of Missing Hiker Found in Northwest Wyoming

The body of a missing hiker was found in a canal near Cody on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Michael Alan Shotts, 50, was reported missing over the weekend. He was last known to be in the area of the Hayden Arch Bridge at roughly 7:30 p.m. Saturday, where he was walking his two dogs.

His wife discovered Shotts missing Sunday morning. When she went to try and find him, she found his two dogs wandering outside of the truck in the area where he'd parked Saturday.

Park County Search and Rescue was activated. Ground crews and dog teams searched for Shotts until 8:40 p.m. Sunday, then worked again Monday for over 14 hours.

The search resumed at 7 a.m. Tuesday. At 9:46 a.m., an irrigation district employee found Shotts' body in the Heart Mountain Canal off of Lane 17 and called authorities.

A cause of death has not been determined, but no foul play is suspected.