Bob Bath Retires as Douglas Wrestling Coach

Longtime Douglas wrestling coach has retired after 41 years with the program. Both was the head coach for the last 37 years with 4 years of service time as an assistant coach prior to that. During his career, he coached the Bearcats to three state titles in 3A and 17 of his teams finished 2nd at the State Tournament. Bath also tutored 22 individual state champions, 19 two-time state champs, and one three-time state champion. He has an astounding dual record of 618-227-7 and was a 5-time wrestling coach of the year and was a national wrestling coach finalist during his tenure. In addition to his wrestling duties, Bath was an assistant football coach for 19 years and coached middle school football for 18 years.

Bath was a state champion high school wrestler in Rock Springs and wrestled at the University from 1976-81 when Joe Dowler was the Cowboy head coach. During his collegiate career, he was a two-time Western Athletic Conference champion. Congratulations to Bob Bath on an amazing career!

