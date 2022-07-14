‘Blue’s Clues & You Live On Stage’ Is Coming to Casper
Families with little ones will be elated to hear that the Blue's Clues & You Live On Stage tour is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center this fall.
Blue and her friends will be skidooing their way to Casper on November 17th, 2022 at 7:00 pm.
The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook event page shared the news along with a caption that read:
Blue’s Clues & You! Live on Stage is an epic new adventure! Josh is conjuring up a magical theater show, but he needs YOUR help! Kids and families will fall in love with theater as they solve Blue’s Clues to find out what Josh needs to make a show. With Broadway-style song and dance, this production pulls out all the stops! See Josh and Blue skidoo to amazing places! They’ll make a rainbow with MAGENTA! They’ll make a music video with RAINBOW PUPPY! They’ll float in outer space! And MORE! Discover all the singing, dancing, laughing & creativity with Blue, her friends, and of course, YOU!
#BluesCluesLive
- When: Thursday, November, 17th, 2022 | 7:00pm (doors open at 6:00 pm)
- Where: Ford Wyoming Center
- Cost: $56, $49, $39 & $29 plus applicable fees
Tickets will available for sale on Friday, July 15th, 2022 at the Ford Wyoming Center box office or online at https://www.fordwyomingcenter.com/events.
Get those kiddos ready for an interactive evening of fun, music, magic and games!