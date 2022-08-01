Natrona County Library Hosting ‘Science in the Summer: Be a Biologist’

The learning experience doesn't have to stop when school isn't in session. The Natrona County Library is offering a free event for children interested in biology.

Science in the Summer™ is a free summer education program that aims to inspire the next generation of scientists by providing opportunities for children to embody science careers, think scientifically, practice authentic science techniques, and have fun! Each week of this STEAM-centered series will focus on a different topic.

We kick things off with paleobiology on Friday, August 5th at 3 PM. Paleobiologists study fossils to see what they can figure out about the living things they came from, and what their environment was like. Kiddos will learn about this field of study AND work together on a fun paleobiologist research project.

We are introduced to fisheries biology on Friday, August 12th at 3 PM. A fisheries biologist studies how fish interact with the environment or how fishing is affecting the number or size of fish in a population. Kiddos will learn about this field of study AND work together on a fun fisheries biology research project.

We get to meet plant biology on Friday, August 19th at 3 PM. Plant biologists study which kinds of plants grow best in different environments, so that they can recommend plants for each area that won’t require a lot of extra care. Kiddos will learn about this field of study AND work together on a fun plant biology research project.

We wrap things up with wildlife biology on Friday, August 26th at 3 PM. A wildlife biologist studies animals and their behavior along with the role each animal plays in its natural habitat. Kiddos will learn about this field of study AND work together on a fun wildlife biology research project.

Science in the Summer is presented in partnership with The Science Zone and The Franklin Institute. This program is designed for grades 2-5, but it also makes for a great family event! Call 577.7323 or visit our website for more information.

Get our free mobile app

WHEN: Friday, August 5th, 2022 | starting at 3:00 pm

WHERE: Natrona County Library

COST: Free

Click here to visit the Natrona County Library website for more details on this event.

15 Things Every 90s Kid in Casper Totally Remembers Doing