Blue Ridge Coffee Says They’re Coming to Downtown Casper

Last night Blue Ridge Coffee announced on Facebook that they are coming to downtown Casper.

In less than 16 hours over 200 people reacted to the post with hearts and thumbs up.

One commentor asked where it will be located and Blue Ridge said 200 East 2nd Street on the corner of Wolcott and Second.

They are not planning to move, it will be a second location, and they say they'll be there "in a few weeks if all goes well."

