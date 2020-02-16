Billings Police Officer Intentionally Hit By Car, Seriously Injured
BILLINGS, Mont. (The Billings (Mont.) Gazette,) — A Billings police officer was injured and a 14-year-old boy faces an attempted deliberate homicide charge after the teen reportedly struck the officer with a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Police said an officer was giving commands to the occupants of a stopped vehicle early Saturday when the driver accelerated and drove straight at officers.
The vehicle struck a 35-year-old officer, causing serious injuries that required surgery.
The vehicle crashed nearby and all six occupants fled on foot, but were apprehended.
The investigation continues.
