Bill To Limit Annual Property Tax Increases Filed In Wyoming

A bill that would limit property valuation increases for tax purposes to no more than three percent from the previous year has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Bill 99 here. The bill does say the three percent annual limit is "not including any taxable value increase attributable to changes, additions, reductions or improvements to the property made in the prior year."

The bill is sponsored by Reps. Gray, Baker, Bear, Blackburn, Duncan, Hallinan, Jennings, Sweeney and Washut and Senator(s) Biteman, Driskill and Salazar.

