Wyoming Legislature Reconvenes Today For 2021 General Session

The Wyoming Legislature is slated to reconvene today for the bulk of its 2021 General Session today in Cheyenne.

Lawmakers have already held an eight-day virtual session in Cheyenne as well as numerous committee meetings. But most of the high-profile items for 2021 have yet to be tackled by the legislature.

Below is the remaining session schedule:

Monday, March 1 Session Reconvenes. Senate Files must be into LSO in final form by Noon.

Wednesday, March 3 Last day for Senate Files to be introduced per SR 4-5 (Noon). House Bills must be into LSO in final form per HR 4-5(a) (Noon).

Friday, March 5 Last day for House Bills to be introduced per HR 4-5(b) (6 p.m.)

Monday, March 8 Budget Week; COW 1st Day Day 16

Tuesday, March 9 Budget Week; COW 2nd Day Day 17

Wednesday, March 10 Budget Week; 2nd Reading Day 19

Friday, March 12 Budget Week, 3rd Reading Day 20

Monday, March 15 JCC on Budget – All Week, if necessary

Wednesday, March 17 Last day for Bills to be reported out of Committee in house of origin.

Thursday, March 18 Last day for Committee of the Whole in house of origin. Day 24

Friday, March 19 Last day for Second Reading on Bills in house of origin.

Monday, March 22 Last day for Third Reading on Bills in house of origin.

Wednesday, March 24 DEADLINE: Vote on JCC Report on Budget Day 29

Friday, March 26 Last day for Bills to be reported out of Committee in second house.

Monday, March 29 Last day for Committee of the Whole in the second house.

Monday, March 29 DEADLINE: Date to send any bill to Governor with possibility for Veto Override.

Tuesday, March 30 Last day for Second Reading in the second house.

Day 32 Wednesday, March 31 Last day for Third Reading in the second house. Concurrence on Amendments/Joint Conference Committee Reports.

Day 33 Thursday, April 1 Concurrence on Amendments/Joint Conference Committee Reports.

Day 34 Friday, April 2 Joint Conference Committee Reports; All JCC Reports due to Front Desk by 2:00 p.m.; Last Day for Veto Override Votes; ADJOURN by Midnight.

Because the session is a general session, bills on any subject can be introduced without needing a 2/3 majority, as is needed for consideration of non-budget items during a budget session. The Wyoming Legislature alternates budget and non-budget sessions.

Here is a complete list of bills that have been filed for the 2021 session as of 7 a.m. on Monday, March 1.