Big City Dreams for Small Town Wyoming Pup

A Converse County canine will drive over 28 hours to the Big Apple for the most prestigious dog shows of the year in May.

About five years ago, Jenni Nieft's son brought home a puppy right before leaving for college.

"I told him, I'll keep him and pay for his bills, but he's going to be a showdog. You don't get him back until I'm done," said Nieft.

Her son has since been deployed to Africa as an Air Guard, so he'll be watching his best friend compete at the Westminster Dog Show from afar, but he's very proud assures his mom: "None of us knew what this dog would become."

The Italian Pointing Dog

Rowan is a Bracco Italiano—the 200th registered breed officially recognized by the American Kennel Club.

His genetics come from a long line of hunters characterized by hound ears, floppy jowls, a distinct nose, and muscular build.

Rowan: "Best in Show." Courtesy Jenni Nieft.

Rowan made history when he became the first Bracco Italiano to win All Breed Best in Show, and he's since done it two more times!

At five-years-old, he's at the peak of his show career, but there will be tough competition. Nieft says she has three jobs to support their travels.

"He's only been to twelve shows." Comparatively, last year's winner only took six weekends off. Some guy named Tim McGraw owns her:

Just a Smalltown Boy

Rowan is no priss. He hunts pheasants and loves to run and play with his siblings. He's sired three litters; one that yielded an astonishing 15 puppies!

Nieft says his grooming is minimal. He's easy to travel with and a real people pup. She says he also gets along with other dogs well.

"People assume the dogs live in cages, but most of them are beloved pets."

85-pound Rowan likes to sleep in bed right next to his human, the big love bug.

He eats about six times a day—kibble with sweet potato and chicken to maintain his ideal weight for showtime.

The Westminster Dog show will be held from May 6 to 9 this year. Nieft has organizaed a raffle to help fundraise the trip, her son's father built two metal 307 themed patio chairs at Jerry's welding:

Courtesy

They look like the picture above, but chairs instead of a bench.

If you are interested in getting a raffle ticket you can contact Jenni Nieft at (307) 351-1457.

