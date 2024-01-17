Between Mills and Evansville Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles

The wind was howling last night! And Lo and Behold, it's still going this morning.

The National Weather Service says areas in Natrona County may have wind gusts over 50 miles an hour.

Between Mills and Evansville (WY 258) is closed for light, high profile vehicles. There's an extreme blow over risk for all vehicles, too, according to WYDOT travel information on the same road.

Probably best to steer clear of Wyoming Boulevard as well until this wind lets up.

Besides that, the NWS has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central Wyoming today and tomorrow warning of snow until about 11 a.m. tomorrow.