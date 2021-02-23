Beat Poet, Publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti Dies at 101

Lawrence Ferlinghetti. March 2018 . Carlos Avila Gonzalez_San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Poet, publisher and bookseller Lawrence Ferlinghetti has died in San Francisco at age 101.

His son says Ferlinghetti died at home on Monday.

Ferlinghetti helped launch and perpetuate the Beat movement.

He was known for his City Lights bookstore in San Francisco, an essential meeting place for the Beats and other bohemians in the 1950s and beyond. Its publishing arm released books by Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg, William S. Burroughs and many others.

His son Lorenzo Ferlinghetti told The Associated Press Tuesday the cause of death was  lung disease.

Few poets of the past 60 years were so well known or so influential.

