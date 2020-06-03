Beartooth Highway Opens for Summer After Snow Clearance

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — Officials say the Beartooth Highway connecting Yellowstone National Park with Red Lodge, Montana, has opened for the season.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported the Wyoming section was cleared for summer travel May 29, connecting with the opened Montana portion of the road.

The 68-mile road beginning at the park’s northeast entrance is typically closed from October through April or May as a result of snow.

The Montana Department of Transportation cleared the Montana side by May 22 only to temporarily close it again due to blizzard conditions at the summit that deposited new snow.