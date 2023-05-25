Beartooth Highway in Wyoming and Montana Set to Open Friday

The late CBS "On the Road" correspondent Charles Kuralt called the Beartooth Highway "America's most beautiful drive."

This most beautiful drive opens at 8 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

The 68-mile-long highway -- U.S. Highway 212 -- is located east of Yellowstone National Park's Northeast Entrance, according to a press release from the Park.

It runs west from Red Lodge, Montana, south into Wyoming and northwest back into Montana and through Cooke City and Silver Gate before entering the Park.

The Park urges travelers to stay informed about road status and weather that can change quickly with heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions.

Temporary road closures due to winter weather can occur any time on the Beartooth Highway given its high elevation.

Travelers also should plan alternate routes should the highway close.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

Beartooth Highway.

