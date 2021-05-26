Beartooth Highway To Open This Weekend

Kevin Koile - TownSquare Media

Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday announced that Beartooth Highway will open from Cooke City to Red Lodge Montana later this week.

That, of course, is if Mother Nature doesn't have anything to say about it.

According to a news release, the highway is expected to open Friday at 8 a.m.

The Park Service advises that conditions can rapidly change, especially during spring and fall. That means temporary road closures.

Current road conditions can be viewed on the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Montana Department of Transportation websites.

