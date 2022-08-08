WATCH: Grizzly Bear Calmly Grazing Along Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway

Wyoming's Beartooth Highway is one of the most beautiful mountain routes in Wyoming.

It goes from Montana to Wyoming on a path that takes you from Red Lodge to Cooke City, passing over the Beartooth Pass in Wyoming at 10,947 feet above sea level.

Daft Trip is a YouTube channel created by a Utah-based traveler.

In early July, he decided to travel the Beartooth Highway to see some mountain goats.

Thankfully he did get a chance to see them (and even caught a baby mountain goat on film), but along the way, he unexpectedly came across a large Grizzly Bear grazing calmly along the side of the highway.

Did you know that Grizzly Bears graze?

It's true. 90% of a Grizzly Bear's diet is vegetation, and you can see that this particular fella thoroughly enjoys chowing down on the grass and plants he's found.

One of my favorite parts of the video is when he sits down to scratch at his fur a bit. Between the grass hanging out of his mouth and his massive claws, he looks equal parts adorable...and terrifying.

Thankfully this particular vlogger is respectful of the wildlife and stays in his car a safe distance away.

I watched the video for the wildlife but definitely appreciate the time he took to showcase the beautiful scenery along the way.

I traveled on this same highway route several times when I lived in Cody, Wyoming...and watching this video has me longing to hit the road and take my family along with me so they can see it too.

