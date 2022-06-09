Scenic Beartooth Highway Opens For The Season

A mainstay attraction for tourists visiting the Yellowstone area officially opened Thursday morning.

Yellowstone National Park officials announced that the Beartooth Highway, or US 212, has opened. The National Scenic Byway route runs from the park's northeast entrance at Cooke City, Montana to Red Lodge, Montana.

Parts of the highway drop into Wyoming.

"Over the last several days, crews cleared a substantial amount of snow from the highway," the national park announced in a news release.

The highway will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday, with no closures Friday through Sunday.The nighttime closures will affect the route from the Pilot-Index overlook to Beartooth Campground.

With the highway cresting at more than 11,000 feet, park officials remind the public to check road conditions. Beartooth can close at any time due to inclement weather.