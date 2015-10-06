Beartooth Highway In Wyoming Closed For 2015-16 Winter Season

One of Wyoming's most scenic roads has already closed for the winter season.

Road crews have decided there was enough recent snowfall in the high elevations of northwest Wyoming, to go ahead and shut down US Highway 212 over the Beartooth Pass.

In Wyoming, the highway is closed from the intersection with State Highway 296 to the Montana border, which measures about 26 miles.

Too much snow during the winter, combined with too little traffic in the area, makes snow plow work impractical.