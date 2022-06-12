Bear Wandering Casper Captured by Game and Fish

According to a Facebook post by the Casper Police Department, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has found and captured a bear that had been wandering Casper.

While it was initially reported that there were three bears, the Casper Police said there is believed to be only one bear.

The first report of the three bears was that they were seen around 13th and Cottonwood Street in Casper, and the police warned people in that area to stay inside.

The initial post by Casper Police was from 7:25 a.m., and an update was added at 8:08 a.m.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.