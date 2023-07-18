Beach Day is July 21st at Highland Park in Casper

Kids between 5 and 13, grab your swim bags and head over to Highland Park on Friday, July 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a morning of fun. There will be a giant water slide, slip and slides, water relays, water games, and more.

Beach Day is a free event sponsored by the Community Recreation Foundation and is open to the public. Be sure to wear swim attire and plenty of sunscreen. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult unless supervised by one of the summer recreation programs.

Park Elementary School Greenhouse Ribbon Cutting