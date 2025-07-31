Barrasso: ‘Republicans Will Do What’s Necessary to Confirm President Trump’s Nominees’

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso spoke on the Senate Floor this morning and had some harsh criticisms of the Democratic party claiming they have obstructed "every one of President Donald J. Trump's nominees."

Senator Barrasso specifically highlighted Wyoming’s Brian Nesvik, the nominee for Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as an example of how Democrats continue to delay the confirmation of highly qualified nominees.

Why isn't Brian Nesvik on the job today? Despite his confirmation hearing being scheduled a week before another nominee's, he remains unconfirmed in Wyoming.

If confirmed, Nesvik will very likely fast-track delisting grizzly bears.

Barrasso is fed up. Today he said: “Obstructionist Democrats are turning the Senate into the world’s slowest human resources department. Democrats have filibustered every Trump nominee following the confirmation of Marco Rubio to be the Secretary of State on Day One of this administration. Democrats did this regardless of qualifications, regardless of bipartisan support in committee, regardless of precedent, and regardless of urgency."

He closed with: “Democrats have set a sad new standard for obstructing confirmations. Republicans will not stand back while Democrats weaponize the Senate rules, sabotage the process, and paralyze the Executive Branch. Republicans will do what needs to be done to get President Trump’s team in place.”

What he means by "do what needs to be done" remains to be seen.

See the full statement below:

