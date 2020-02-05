Barrasso: Pres. Trump ‘Spoke Loud and Clear’ On Highway Bill

President Donald Trump "spoke loud and clear" when advocating for a sweeping infrastructure plan during the State of the Union Address Tuesday night, U.S. Senator John Barrasso said.

"This is our moment," Barrasso said in a written statement. "We passed a bipartisan bill out of my committee. It's the largest highway infrastructure bill in our history to rebuild our roads, highways and bridges."

Barrasso says the bill would roll back federal regulations on WYDOT such as eliminating the requirement that Wyoming collect congestion data.

"We must also rebuild America’s infrastructure," Trump said. "I ask you to pass Senator Barrasso’s highway bill — to invest in new roads, bridges, and tunnels across our land."

The legislation also establishes a 2-year-goal for completing environmental reviews.

Wyoming projects highlighted in the legislation include the I-80/I-25 interchange in Cheyenne,