The Natrona County School District's board of trustees on Monday approved more than $1.4 million of major maintenance projects for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

The district's infrastructure planning committee recommended these projects, and Major Maintenance Funds will pay for them.

The following projects were developed by project manager Doug Tunison, the district's maintenance staff and others.

The most expensive projects will be for repairing casework throughout Crest Hill and Sagewood elementary schools, and replacing a metal shop dust collector at Kelly Walsh High School.

These are the projects:

Bar Nunn Elementary: $6,500 -- Repair playground equipment.

Centennial Middle School: $150,000 -- Replace sewer throughout crawlspace.

Crest Hill Elementary School: $250,000 -- Repair casework throughout school.

Dean Morgan Junior High School: $10,000 -- Replace fire alarm panel.

Evansville Elementary School: $6,000 -- Repair playground equipment.

Kelly Walsh High School: $7,500 -- Replace main board for Heating, Ventilation Air Conditioning controls.

Kelly Walsh High School: $420,000 -- Replace CTE Metal Shop Dust Collector.

Natrona County High School: $25,000 -- Replace and add doors in MACC for security.

Paradise Valley Elementary School: $25,000 -- Replace water damaged carpet and subfloor in two classrooms.

Park Elementary School: $25,000 -- Repair playground equipment.

Pathways Innovation Center: $25,000 -- Replace air compressor.

Red Creek Elementary School: $3,500 -- Repair playground equipment.

Sagewood Elementary School: $250,000 -- Repair casework throughout school.

Sagewood Elementary School: $10,000 -- Repair playground equipment.

Tennis Complex: $200,000 -- Rehab parking lot.

University Park Elementary School: $10,000 -- Repair playground equipment.

Make A Wish Wyoming Grants Star Wars-Themed Wish Live at Fundraiser Make A Wish Wyoming granted a Star Wars-themed wish live at their Stories of Light Gala on November 12, 2022.