Barrasso: Only 1 in 5 Americans Believe America is Heading in the Right Direction

Thanksgiving is approaching, which can mean only one thing- Senator John Barrasso is reiterating how much more expensive the holiday will be this year, due to the Biden Adminstration.

After a recent House session, Barrasso spoke to reporters and emphasized that prices for many things have gone up under the Biden Administration.

"This will be the most expensive Thanksgiving for the American people in the history of the country," Senator Barrasso stated. "Who would believe that in just ten months, Joe Biden would take us into a 30-year record high of inflation."

Barrasso said that the front page of the New York Times said that this year's Thanksgiving dinner will 'Wallop Your Wallet.'

And it did.

Kim Severson with The New York Times published an article entitled, 'This Year's Thanksgiving Feast Will Wallop the Wallet.'

In the article, Severson wrote that "There is no single culprit. The nation’s food supply has been battered by a knotted supply chain, high transportation expenses, labor shortages, trade policies and bad weather. Inflation is at play, too. In September, the Consumer Price Index for food was up 4.6 percent from a year ago. Prices for meat, poultry, fish and eggs soared 10.5 percent."

Barrasso stated that ABC Nightly News reported that all aspects of the Thanksgiving holiday will be up, including turkey, coffee, pie, and all the fixins'.

"So if you're a family living on a fixed income, somebody struggling to get by, it's going to be a lot harder to have a successful Thanksgiving, the way you would like to celebrate," Barrasso said.

Barrasso also stated that the Wall Street Journal reported that, due to supply-chain concerns, shoppers would be lucky to even find the items they're looking for.

"This is Joe Biden's America," Barrasso said. "And we haven't even gotten to the part of getting to Grandma's house. On average, 50 million Americans take to the road on Thanksgiving. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline is up $1 per gallon from what it was when Joe Biden came into office."

Then, Barrasso once again brought up the "reckless tax and spending bill" that President Biden and the House have passed. Barrasso said it would "raise taxes, clearly increase prices that people pay for things, and also increase the national debt."

"This is the reason that only 1 in 5 Americans believe that under Joe Biden, the country is headed in the right direction," Barrasso finished.

It's unclear where Barrasso got those findings, but it could be from a USA Today article that was published on November 7, 2021. In the article, 1,000 registered voters were polled via cellphone or landline.

The article reports that "Nearly half of those surveyed, 46%, say Biden has done a worse job as president than they expected, including 16% of those who voted for him. Independents, by 7-1 (44%-6%), say he's done worse, not better, than they expected."

