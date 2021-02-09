Barrasso: ‘Impeachment Was Never Intended to Be Used As a Weapon’

Senator John Barrasso, along with Senator Cynthia Lummis voted today that the impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump was 'unconstitutional,' though the Senate majority voted in favor of moving forward with the trial.

In a 56-44 vote, the Senate declared that the Impeachment trial was, in fact, constitutional and it will proceed.

Senators Barrasso and Lummis both voted in the negative, and Barrasso recently issued a statement defending his position.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Senator Barrasso stated:

"Families across America want to get back to work and back to school. Democrats now control the White House and Congress, yet their top priority is an impeachment trial for a president who no longer holds office. This partisan crusade will cost time and energy while doing nothing for jobs, for vaccines, or for getting kids safely in classrooms.

I’ve sworn an oath to support the Constitution of the United States. The Constitution provides for impeachment to remove officials from office. Impeachment was never intended to be used as a weapon for members of Congress to punish political opponents. Consistent with my duty to the Constitution, I voted to certify the electoral votes sent by the states to Congress. And consistent with my duty to the Constitution, I oppose the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate of a private citizen and former president.

My focus remains on the needs of the people of Wyoming as I work to put the pandemic behind us and rebuild our economy."

The impeachment trial is to determine whether former president Donald Trump incited the riots that eventually seized the Capitol on January 6, 2021, a day which left 5 people dead, and numerous people injured.