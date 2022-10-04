Bar Nunn Fire Department Fall Festival & Haunted House Returning This October

The folks at the Bar Nunn Fire Department must really love Halloween, October, and all things autumn.

Every year, they produce a number of different events and activities for all-comers who just want to experience all that October has to offer.

Take, for instance, their Fall Festival. This is the Fire Department's 3rd annual event and it's one designed for the whole family.

"Come celebrate the amazing colors, crisp air, and spirit of fall with us," the Bar Nunn Fire Department wrote on their Facebook page.

The 3rd Annual Fall Festival is happening on October 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Antelope Park.

The event is free to the public and will have a wide array of arts, crafts, activities, food, drink and more.

The BNFD wrote that the event will feature:

Vendors

Food Trucks

Face Painting

A Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Arts

Hot Chocolate and Cookies

Fall Photo Booths

Bounce Houses

And More!

It will be a morning and afternoon to remember, but that's not all.

This year, as in years past, the Bar Nunn Fire Department is also hosting a Haunted House, just in time for the Halloween season.

"We are back and bigger!" the Fire Department wrote on its Event Page. "We can't guarantee that our haunted house doesn't have a dangerous agenda of its own."

What could that agenda be? Guests can find out in the coming weeks.

The Bar Nunn Fire Department's Haunted House will open on Tuesday, October 25 and will last through Halloween night, beginning at 6:00 p.m., with differing end times depending on the day of the week. Weeknights it's open until 10:00 p.m., but Friday and Saturday it's open until 11:00 p.m. On Halloween night, it stays open until midnight.

The Bar Nunn Fire Department Haunted House is, arguably, the most impressive Haunted House in Natrona County. This isn't just a few skeletons taped to a wall while scary movies play in the background. Oh no. This haunted house is legit. So legit, in fact, that you're never quite sure if you're gonna make it out alive.

(Editor's Note: Of course you will make it out alive, these are firefighters).

Tickets to the Haunted House are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. Babies are free because who brings a baby to a haunted house?

Proceeds from both of these events benefit the Bar Nunn Fire Department, and they're both two of the organizations biggest fund raisers of the year. But they're not just vehicles designed to raise money. The BNFD takes these events very, very seriously. One might even say they take them...deadly...seriously.

(Editors Note: Again, nobody is going to die at these events).