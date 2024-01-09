Banner Health Wants To Protect Your Noggin, Donates 109 Helmets to David Street Station Ice Arena

In honor of National Safety Month in January, Banner Wyoming Medical Center donated 109 helmets to the David Street Station ice arena last week. The helmets range in sizes and are for children and adults.

"We wanted to support our community ice rink while also promoting ice skater safety, especially for kids," said Heather McDonald, RN, Banner Wyoming Medical Center's trauma outreach coordinator. Common ice skating injuries include fractures, ankle sprains, pulled hamstrings and concussions. While wearing a helmet may not necessarily prevent a concussion, it does significantly reduce the risk of serious brain injury or skull fracture, said McDonald.

David Street Station is grateful for the opportunity to offer more free helmets to ice skating patrons.

Outdoor ice skating ends this Sunday, but the helmets will be stored and available for future seasons.

