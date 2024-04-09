Banner Health President and Chief Executive Officer Retiring

Peter S. Fine, who led Banner Health for 24 years, will retire on June 30 and be succeeded by Amy Perry, who will become the president and chief executive officer, the health system’s Board of Directors announced today.

Fine became president and chief executive officer of Banner in 2000, shortly after its formation. Fine will also resign from the Board and serve as CEO Emeritus through January 2025, providing advisory assistance to the Board and Perry.

Perry is a nationally recognized leader who joined Banner as its president and chief operating officer in November 2021, and played a critical role in leading Banner through the last significant wave of COVID-19 and subsequent organizational recovery.

“Amy is the ideal leader who embodies Banner’s mission to make health care easier, so life can be better. She has crafted an exciting plan for Banner,” said Anne Mariucci, chair of the Banner Board of Directors. “We are confident that Amy will propel Banner to further success with a technology-forward, people-centered approach to serve our patients, caregivers and diverse communities.”

“I am honored and deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead this remarkable health system and outstanding team who sincerely care about advancing health for the communities we serve,” Perry said. “With Banner’s One Team culture, we are transforming health care access and affordability. Leaning into technology and innovation, Banner will define safety, trusted relationships, best-in-class care and affordable coverage. I would like to recognize Peter for his tremendous accomplishments and thank the entire Banner Board for their support and partnership.”

Mariucci added, “The Banner Board of Directors expresses its sincere gratitude to Peter for his iconic leadership over the last 24 years, and we are appreciative that we will continue to benefit from his wisdom in his role as CEO Emeritus.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with Amy to ensure a smooth transition,” Fine said. “It has been a pleasure over the last two years to partner with her and our team to realize our current success.”

