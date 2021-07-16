Baby Found Safe, Father Arrested in Wyoming Following Colorado Amber Alert

A baby girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert out of Colorado Wednesday night has been reunited with family after being found safe near Cheyenne, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Friday.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the patrol was notified of the Amber Alert around 11:04 p.m. Wednesday after Westminster police reported that 28-year-old Alexander D. Martinez had taken his 1-year-old daughter and allegedly threatened to kill her and himself in a car crash.

"Law enforcement was told that the suspect vehicle involved in the incident was headed towards Wyoming via Interstate 25," said Beck.

"A WHP trooper located the suspect vehicle near Cheyenne and stopped the car," Beck added. "Thankfully, the child was found safe inside the vehicle."

Beck says Martinez was arrested on a warrant from Colorado, which included charges of domestic violence, felony eluding, child abuse, reckless driving, reckless endangering and violating a protection order.

The incident is still under investigation.

