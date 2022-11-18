Casper PD: Suspect and Child in Amber Alert Case Have Been Located

Photo Courtesy of Wyoming Highway Patrol

The Casper Police Department announced that the Amber Alert that was called on November 17 has been cancelled, as the child and the suspect have been located.

That's according to a Facebook post from the CPD, who wrote that "The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified."

The CPD wrote that they wanted to thank "the community, the countless number of law enforcement agencies, and the countless number of alert citizens who played an active role in ensuring a safe and peaceful resolution to this incident."

Lt. Jeremy Tremel told K2 Radio News that the CPD will issue a more detailed press release on Saturday.

