Casper Police: Victim Had “Long-Term Communication” With Suspect in Amber Alert Case

The Casper Police Department recently released a statement regarding the Amber Alert that was called for a missing 14-year-old Casper girl, who had been reported missing on November 16, 2022.

According to the statement, Casper Police took a runaway report involving the girl, Gracelyn Pratt.

"Gracelyn’s legal guardian reported Gracelyn missing when she did not return home from school," the CPD wrote. "The Casper Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit assigned a detective to the case who immediately began looking into Gracelyn’s whereabouts. Through the course of that investigation, it was learned that Gracelyn had been having long-term communication with an adult family acquaintance identified as James Warren Martin."

According to Casper Police, it's believed that Gracelyn is currently with Martin, and Martin is alleged to be interfering with the legal custody of a minor child. This is in violation of Wyoming State Statute.

The statement says that both Martin and Gracelyn have been seen in Martin's vehicle, identified as a 2014 Ford F150, which has a lift kit.

Gracelyn is described as standing 5'1" tall, weighing 109 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Martin is described as standing 5'10" tall, weighing between 260-300 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you see either the victim or the suspect, or the truck, contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278. Or call 911.

K2 Radio News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

