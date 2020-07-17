Aviation Company Denies Negligence in Fatal Wyoming Accident

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — An aviation company disputes a claim it is responsible for the death of a glider passenger in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of a victim in a Wyoming crash.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Teton Aviation was named in a wrongful death case stemming from the 2018 accident in Grand Teton National Park.

The son of David Ross of Salt Lake City filed the lawsuit in Teton County District Court against the aviation company, listed in court documents as Teton Avjet LLC.

Ross was flying with pilot Kristine Ciesinski, who also perished in the accident.