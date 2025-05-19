Average Gas Prices In Wyoming Hit $3.09 Amid Rising Costs

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 21.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.502 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.73/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.56/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14/g today. The national average is up 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"Gasoline prices jumped in over three-quarters of U.S. states over the last week, as oil prices surged following former President Trump’s decision to reduce tariffs and strike new trade deals—moves that inspired optimism that a major tariff-induced economic slowdown might be avoided," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"In addition to gains in price-cycling markets, rising oil prices—fueled by economic optimism and tightening gasoline inventories—contributed to broader upward pressure on prices. While Americans are still seeing significant savings compared to a year ago, that gap has narrowed as oil prices have rebounded. As we approach Memorial Day, GasBuddy is preparing to release its summer travel survey results and issue a gas price forecast for the season. For now, motorists can expect one of the most affordable summers for hitting the road since the pandemic, with gas prices tracking at some of the lowest inflation-adjusted levels in years."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

May 19, 2024: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

May 19, 2023: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 19, 2022: $4.26/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 19, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 19, 2020: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)

May 19, 2019: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 19, 2018: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 19, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 19, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

May 19, 2015: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.04/g, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.01/g.

Ogden- $3.18/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.19/g.

Billings- $3.07/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

