Authorties Looking for Taken Children Possibly Headed to Riverton

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has activated a missing and endangered persons report on behalf of the Idaho State Patrol.

Officials say 2-year-old Sennvill Jorgenson and 2-year-old Hunter Jorgenson were taken by their parents who lost custody of them. Their parents were allowed visitation on August 11, which was when the children were last seen.

The parents are Jody Cillehend and Rodney Jorgenson.

Authorities say the parents drive an older-model peach-colored van, possibly a Ford. They could be headed toward Riverton.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Idaho State Patrol at 208-238-400 or simply call 911.