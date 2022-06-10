Authorities Searching For Man Missing In Wyoming Wilderness

Authorities have been searching for an Indiana man who went missing near the Sunlight Creek Bridge in Park County.

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a report on Thursday that a red 2018 Jeep Wrangler bearing Indiana registration had been parked in the area for a couple of days and no one had been around it.

Get our free mobile app

It was determined that the vehicle has been there since at least Saturday.

The Jeep is registered to Lance Daghy, who has been listed as a missing person from Hobart, Indiana.

Daghy is a white man, 5'6", weighs 130 lbs and has blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

Park County Search and Rescue has been activated and is currently attempting to locate Daghy.

It's unknown if Daghy has the appropriate equipment and supplies for a multiple-day stay in the wilderness and it's believed he has no real backpacking or camping experience.

He has no ties to the area.

If anyone has seen or had contact with Daghy in the past week, or has knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact Park County authorities at 307-527-8700 or 307-754-8700.