Authorities Need Help Investigating Pet Shootings In Sublette Co.

The Sublette County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in investigating what authorities are calling a "string" of pet shootings.

According to the sheriff's office, the most recent shooting happened on June 29 when a family dog named Wilson was shot and killed.

The case is under investigation and authorities say it's the fourth such shooting to happen in the area this year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sublette County Sheriff's Office at 307-367-4378.