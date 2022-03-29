Cat Rescued From Top of Light Pole in Wyoming

A cat working on his tan lines found himself in a real pickle Friday afternoon while sunbathing in Marbleton, Wyoming.

According to a Sublette County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, Deputy Mansur was called to the intersection of County Road and Sixth Street after the cat got himself stuck atop a light pole.

"We called for the assistance of Sublette County Unified Fire to help rescue the kitty with ladders," the post reads.

Luckily, the team was able to get the cat down safely.

