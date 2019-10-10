Authorities: Man Found Dead Near Sinclair Was Missouri Resident

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was found dead south of Sinclair on Friday.

The body of 44-year-old Robert Wayne Kelley, of Springfield, Missouri, was found on County Road 407 some six miles south of Sinclair. He had been reported missing August 16 and died from exposure to the elements; foul play is not suspected in his death.

Kelley had been traveling on foot, according to the sheriff's office.

No further details were released.