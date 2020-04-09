Authorities Find Missing Man’s Body In Bighorn Mountains

Authorities in northern Wyoming say a man who went missing in late March was found dead in the Bighorn Mountains on Wednesday.

Sheridan County resident Sergei Mindham was reported missing March 30 after he did not show up to work on March 26. Authorities learned that Mindham last used his cellphone in the area of the Hunter Corrals and Paradise Guest Ranch.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says search of the area yielded no sign of Mindham nor did an April 2 search of the Keno Creek Trail and Rock Creek.

On Tuesday, a concerned citizen called authorities and advised he found the vehicle from the missing person report on the Billy Creek Access road in the Bighorn Mountains, roughly 15 miles from where Mindham's phone was pinged.

Mindham's Hyundai Elantra was stuck in the snow.

A search into the late afternoon Tuesday ensued. The next day, additional searchers from Washakie and Sheridan Counties joined in.

Mindham was found dead not far from his vehicle.