Herds of many different kinds of animals have been gathering and moving.

But it wasn't until this latest push of cold air and the snow that came with it that the elk of the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming decided it was time to move.

The video below was posted by Susan Scott on Wyoming Through The Lenz. That's a Facebook group that posts videos and photo of the greatest beauty Wyoming has to offer.

Susan writes:

Timing is everything!! Elk migration from the Big Horn Mountains- Hwy 14 west of Dayton Wy. Once in a lifetime experience.

Susan is correct. There are many videos and photos of migrations like this. But there is nothing like seeing it in person.

After watching this video I went to YouTube to see what I could find of elk migrations from the Bighorns down in previous years.

There are some impressive videos posted there. Some show what this event looks like from high up above.

Below is a video shot from high on a mountain looking down, near the wind river reservation. This video was taken about 10 years ago.

The massive numbers are impressive.

Moving back to the Bighorn area, this is around the Medicine Wheel, also close to highway 14, which is where the first video in this story is shot.

Here the cameraman pans across the impressive snow-capped scenery until he brings us to the migrating herd.

The hillsides are thick with these massive animals.

This must make hunters salivate.

Migration time was when the native Indians in the area used to wait for the herd to pass by so they could stock up on what they needed to make it through the winter.

Let's close out with this narrated video that includes a host of videos shot in the mountains and in some heavy snow.

The host of the video has been watching this migration for quite some time and documenting them.

The video was posted back in 2019. Wyoming Migration Initiative

After wrapping up years of research into elk migration patterns in the Greater Yellowstone area of northwest Wyoming, biologist Travis Zaffarano finds that images of elk making their yearly journeys are what sticks with him. Ultimately, migration is what allows these elk herds to thrive and remain abundant.

He points out how the older generation teaches the younger generation as they migrate.

I hope that someday you and I get to see this in person.

