Attic Fire Displaces Casper Homeowners on S. Forest Drive

Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 6:30 p.m. yesterday, June 25, on the 1300 block of S. Forest Drive.

Neighbors initially heard smoke detectors and noticed smoke coming from the home according to Casper Fire-EMS.

Units arrived and found significant fire in the attic.

Responding agencies were able to put the fire out, but due to the significant damage of the home, the owners were unable to return home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 5 units and the on-duty battalion chief. Crews were assisted by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police Officers, Investigators from the Natron County Interagency Investigation Task Force, and Telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center.

Casper Fire-EMS takes this opportunity to remind citizens that working smoke alarms save lives

Smoke alarms should be located on every floor of your residence, in common living areas, and in

sleeping areas. Test your smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are in good working order.

If you have older smoke alarms, change the batteries twice yearly. Newer smoke alarms come equipped

with batteries that may last up to 10 years without replacement - consider purchase and

installation of these alarms if your current alarms are approaching the end of their service life.

